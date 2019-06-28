Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Why She Feels ‘So Secure’ With Him, Regardless Of A Marriage Proposal

Sofia Richie is feeling very confident in her relationship with Scott Disick and doesn’t need him to put a ring on it to prove his love!

Scott Disick, 36, has been dating Sofia Richie for two years now but they’re in no rush for the altar. Despite their long-term committed relationship and living together, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 20-year-old model are content with things just the way they are. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with several sources close to the hot couple who explained there are no plans of a proposal “anytime soon” and the daughter of Lionel Richie is just fine with that. “Scott’s timeline on marriage won’t matter to Sofia because she’s not looking to get married anytime soon,” an insider revealed.

“Sofia is very happy with the way things are, so it’s a non-issue. Right now Sofia’s feeling especially good about where her and Scott are at because the Kardashians have been embracing her more and more, she’s part of the inner circle now,” the friend continued of Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and her reality TV family. Sofia even attended Khloe Kardashian‘s 35th birthday bash on June 27. “They’re Scott’s family so it’s very significant, it speaks volumes about Sofia’s future with Scott. She’s so secure in her relationship with Scott and the Kardashians do play a part in that, so having their blessing makes things easier for sure.”

Another pal close to the A-listers added, “Sofia is quite content with where she’s at in her life right now.” Sofia has been busy helping plan BFF Hayley Carling‘s upcoming nuptials. “She is enjoying watching her best friend plan her wedding and has made it clear she’s just not thinking about any of that. Same with kids — She jokes she’s happy she can hand them back when they belong to her friends. She knows she’s very young and she’s got her whole life ahead of her so why rush. She’s focused right now on traveling with her friends and enjoying life. She’s happy with Scott so why not just let things be is her philosophy. She’s quite wise and mature for her age.”

HollywoodLife spoke with a third insider who mirrored this same sentiment. “Sofia is young and enjoying life and doesn’t exactly want to do all the adult things like marriage and having children yet because she wants to enjoy her twenties with Scott and Scott isn’t pressuring her at all,” a source explained. “They both have a great understanding what their relationship is and that is that it is strong, healthy and fun. All the other stuff will happen but it’s not exactly the point of conversation all the time. They are happy with the foundation they have made for each other because it’s going at the pace they both want. It’s exactly the way they want things to be.”

We reported earlier that Scott would like to see the mother of his three children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — tie the knot before he would even think about marriage. “Scott loves Sofia and feels that marriage and children are a thing down the line but would feel more comfortable for all that to happen if Kourtney would be married before them,” a source tells us. “Scott feels that he would hurt Kourtney and the kids feelings if he is married and Kourtney isn’t. Scott is aware that many would think that it was potentially a weird thing to feel that way since Scott and Kourtney are no longer romantic but that is what is going through Scott‘s mind. He doesn’t want it to look like an excuse even though some might feel that it is absolutely an excuse. Its just Scott‘s frame of mind and will likely determine his future with Sofia in the marriage and children department.”