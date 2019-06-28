Shay Mitchell Shares Sweet Video Of BF Matte Babel Cradling Her Baby Bump In Pregnancy Announcement

Shay Mitchell is preggers and a la Kylie Jenner, the ‘PLL’ star shared a stunning YouTube video of her journey so far & we see her BF Matte Babel hold her growing belly!

Congratulations are in order for Shay Mitchell, 32, as she just literally broke the internet after announcing her pregnancy! After sharing a nude photo of herself with a very pregnant belly, Shay uploaded a video to her YouTube channel, showing the behind the scenes of her pregnancy so far. In it, the PLL star’s boyfriend, Entertainment Tonight Canada reporter Matte Babel, cradles Shay’s belly during the photoshoot, and tells her “she looks good” when going through the photos. They are so cute!

The YouTube video also revealed that Shay’s pregnancy will continued to be documented in a YouTube series called Almost Ready, which will premiere on July 17 and continue every other Wednesday. “When you’re in the public eye there are some things you just want to keep a secret until you feel ready,” she explained in the beginning of the trailer. “This for me has been the hardest. this is going to be really fun and awesome when I’m not trying to hide it anymore.” Shay is seen trying on gowns for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the Patrick Ta Beauty Launch Party and even Coachella — all of which she was pregnant during! At one point, she breaks down in tears while wearing an outfit, telling someone that she looks more like she ‘let herself go’ than pregnant. Matte looks anxiously into the camera, as Shay continues to complain about feeling “lonely” and “huge.”

“Months of hiding… it’s been a really lonely journey,” she says to the camera. “I think pregnancy is awesome but it’s also really fucking lonely.” However, Shay seems happier than ever and glowing during her photoshoot, which we get a glimpse of! “This shoot was so important to me, because this is what I did all the time before — I love doing photoshoots,” Shay explained, as she and Matte posed together, with her BF cradling her stomach.

In the end, Shay told her fans that she wanted them to “come along with me on this journey in real time,” adding that it hasn’t all been “peaches and rainbows.” She opened up five months ago about suffering a miscarriage, writing on Instagram, “Although it was an amazing year it didn’t come without hardship.” She shared a photo of a sonogram with a broken heart, while recapping her 2018. “We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life. And sometimes it’s easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity. Having so many people follow me on Instagram and read my posts is both incredibly humbling and hugely uplifting,” she wrote in a follow-up. “The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams. In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together—in good times and in bad—and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through.”

We’re so happy for Shay Mitchell and cannot wait to watch her new series! Congratulations!