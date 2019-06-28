Pics
Lady Gaga & More Celebrate Stonewall’s 50th Anniversary For NYC Pride — See Pics

NYC Pride
Parade Participant NYC Pride March, New York, USA - 24 Jun 2018
Lady Gaga Z100 Pride Live Stonewall Day concert, New York, USA - 28 Jun 2019
Lady Gaga heads to NYC Pride "Stone Wall" 50th Pictured: Lady Gaga Ref: SPL5101028 280619 NON-EXCLUSIVE
In honor of Pride Month & today being the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, Lady Gaga & more stars rocked amazing rainbow looks while celebrating NYC Pride!

In honor of Pride Month & today being the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, Lady Gaga & more stars rocked amazing rainbow looks while celebrating NYC Pride!

So many stars headed to Stonewall Day in New York City on June 28, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which took place in NYC on June 28, 1969. Tons of people gathered at the bar, The Stonewall Inn, fifty years ago today, to make a stand for LGBTQ rights, while fighting back at police, who frequently raided the bar. The Stonewall Inn, which become a national monument in 2016, is now the center of this year’s World Pride month, which NYC is hosting this year, as well as the NYC parade taking place this Sunday, June 30. Meanwhile, Stonewall hosted a Stonewall Day concert with A-list celebrity performances, including Lady Gaga, 33.

Gaga arrived at the concert looking absolutely fabulous, when she threw on a pair of high-waisted skintight denim shorts with neon pink pockets and rainbow fringe tassels hanging off the hems. She paired the denim short-shorts with a tiny strapless black bandeau that showed off ample cleavage and a rainbow striped cropped denim Versace jacket, that was lined with cool square designs. Gaga’s accessories were the best part of her outfit, though, as she rocked the coolest pair of over-the-knee rainbow striped platform boots, completely covered in sparkles, with sky-high heels. She threw on a black beret with a rainbow strap, oversized round white sunglasses, layered necklace, and a bold fuchsia lip, completing her amazing colorful rainbow look.

Not only did Gaga perform at the live concert, Alicia Keys, 38, was also in attendance, as she took the stage to sing “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper, while wearing a white painter’s jumpsuit with a rainbow flag that said LOVE in sparkles, plastered on the back.

Lady Gaga arrived at the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall celebration in NYC on June 28, when she rocked a full rainbow ensemble featuring a cropped Versace denim jacket, jean short-shorts with rainbow fringe hanging off the hems & over-the knee sparkly striped rainbow platform boots. (SplashNews)

Other stars that were on hand at the Stonewall Day event were Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Clinton, Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver, Andy Cohen, Cyndi Lauper, Donatella Versace, and so many more, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.