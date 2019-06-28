Nicki Minaj Cuddles With Kenneth Petty While On His Lap In Intimate Instagram — See Pics

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty brought the heat with their latest Instagram post. The loving couple cozied up in a series of steamy pics that proved their relationship is stronger than ever.

If Hollywood had a cutest couples award, it would probably be doled out to Nicki Minaj, 36, and Kenneth Petty. The happy pair just can’t seem to keep their hands off one another and we’ve seen no shortage of steamy PDA photos from the two. Their latest, which Nicki shared on June 28, shows the loved-up couple getting closer than ever. Kenneth can be seen grabbing Nicki’s curvy derriére who looked to be loving the attention. The post includes a whole slideshow of photos and in the next pic, the rapper took a seat on her beau’s lap and lovingly looked down at him. “Throw up da 🅱️’s on him,” Nicki captioned her steamy post.

Nicki has fans living vicariously through her loving relationship with Kenneth. The comments section of their pics instantly filled up with fans who praised their relationship. “You’re making me wanna call my bd back 😩#boodup vibes,” one person wrote. “Yasss, do you boo! a whole vibe ❤️,” another person said in response to the pics. “😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ Mrs PETTY! 💍👰🏽,” yet another remarked, referencing the news that Nicki plan on getting hitched with Kenneth very soon!

The series of sexy pics comes after Nicki dropped the major bomb that she plans on marrying Kenny. Nicki told Queen Radio listeners on June 23 that “We did get our marriage license.” She then added “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone of anything. Certain traveling things I don’t wanna do it. I’m just enjoying my downtime.” The rapper also had fans speculating if she was pregnant when she said she wanted soda or juice but nothing with alcohol in it. “I’m not saying I’m pregnant,” she claimed but said “That’s the end goal.”

Click through the slideshow to see all of the sexy pics of Nicki with her beau. In this colorful jumpsuit, the rapper was definitely hard to ignore. The wild, printed number hugged her every curve and it’s no wonder Kenneth was barely able to keep his hands off her Looking good, Nicki!