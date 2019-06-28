NeNe Leakes Looks Unrecognizable After Super Glamorous Makeover — See Video

She’s whipping her ponytail back & forth! NeNe Leakes looks amazing in a glam new video!

It’s Fri-YAY! NeNe Leakes is celebrating the weekend in a new video on Instagram, in which she looks seriously incredible! The Housewife showed off her 100-watt toothy grin as she sparkled in the make-up chair and flipped her curled blonde ponytail back and forth. NeNe rocked two pieces of hair in front of her face with the rest pulled back, and we’re loving this look on her! She also donned a pair of big earrings that complemented the gold sequin number she was rocking. Plus, the Bravolebrity opted for a nude lipstick and smokey eye that completed the perfect look!

NeNe’s glam selfie video comes just a day after Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen hinted at her future on the Real Housewives Of Atlanta franchise. When asked by a Daily Pop anchor whether the rumor that NeNe had been “suspended from RHOA for season 12,” Andy replied, “Let me tell you this, I’m not really suppose to talk about upcoming casting on seasons, but let me put it this way, Nene is going to on the World Pride Bravo float with me on Sunday, and a bunch of other housewives, it’s going to be amazing.” He added, “So that should tell you what her standing is with Bravo.” Phew, NeNe will be keeping her peach!

Where there might be trouble, though, is in NeNe’s marriage? She tweeted yesterday “U find out ur husband/boyfriend been talkin on the phone regularly to 1 of ur female employees as “just a friend” but u had no knowledge of it, did he cross any lines? Askin 4 a friend since y’all know EVERYTHING (but he said, we never talked sex! I just needed some1 to talk 2,” and fans were quick to speculate that there were issues with her and Gregg Leakes. However, NeNe shut down those rumors, tweeting again that she was “askin’ for a friend.”

Some Bravo fanatics thought that she may be shading her RHOA castmate Porsha Williams, who recently split from her fiancé of 8 months — Dennis McKinley. NeNe has been open about issues in her own marriage, though, admitting to Andy at the RHOA Reunion that she is ‘unsure’ about the future of her relationship with Gregg and that they sleep in separate beds. “I can’t tell you anything that I’m going to do,” she said. I feel like I have been pushed up against a wall and I’m coming out as ‘no.’ … Anything is possible, we just have to see.”

No matter what, NeNe looks better than ever and we can’t wait to see her on that Bravo float on Sunday!