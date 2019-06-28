Before her days on ‘RHOA’, Georgia peach Tanaya Sam got to share the stage with none other than the legendary Madonna and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY uncovered the proof!

Bravo fans are fully aware of business woman and ultimate boss B, Tanya Sam, 40. The tech savvy, no-nonsense newcomer to season 11 of Real Housewives of Atlanta absolutely killed it on-screen as a friend to the ladies during her first season. Though she revealed much of her personal life to viewers on the show, there’s still so much fans don’t know about her — like how she once shared the stage with Madonna, 60, during one of her concerts in 2016 ! HollywoodLife uncovered a rare, never-before-seen video of Tanya getting her butt slapped by the queen of pop culture herself back in January 2016 and it is epic!

In the video, Tanya is seen on stage, looking hot in all black, as she holds hands with Madonna after her performance of ‘Unapologetic Bitch.’ “A big round of applause for tonight’s own unapologetic bitch!” Madonna said to the crowd, who cheered for a giddy Tanya. Madonna then went on to ask Tanya, “Do you have anything to apologize for?” to which the reality star replied, “Absolutely not!” Madonna then praised Tanya, telling her, “Good answer.”

Tanya was enjoying the Rebel Heart Tour in her hometown of Atlanta with her now fiance’ Dr. Paul Judge, when someone from Madonna’s team approached her, asking if she wanted to come on stage. Clearly, it was a no brainer, and Tanya jumped at the opportunity! What a great way to look back at these two ladies, especially since both will take separate stages this weekend to close off PRIDE month. Madonna will perform at NYC’s Pride Island for World Pride and the Stonewall 50 celebration. Meanwhile, Tanya will join the pride festivities in Atlanta.