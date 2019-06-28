Why Khloe Kardashian & True May Feel ‘Trauma & Consequences’ After Tristan & Jordyn Scandal

Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian could lead to feelings of deep trauma the former couple’s daughter True Thomson as she grows up.

While Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Tristan Thompson, 28, are done for good following his February cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s pal Jordyn Woods, they will share 14-month-old daughter True Thompson for the rest of their lives. Since they don’t live together and Khloe is still devastated from the breakup and betrayal, they’ll have to pull it together for their daughter as she grows up. Dr. Douglas Weiss, relationship therapist explains EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com what they need to do to ensure that she grows up healthy and happy despite having parents being estranged from each other.

“Khloe & Tristan can only provide a consistent schedule, activities and be emotionally supportive as True grows up. All infidelity has trauma and consequences to the woman and children. If True can feel safe to share her feelings of hurt, anger and loss as she grows, she is more likely to be stable, Dr. Weiss tells us.

While True is still too young to understand her parents’ split, Dr. Weiss says that when the time comes it’s best Khloe and Tristan can work together to make it more easy for the little girl to understand. “Once True gets a little older if both people involved can be adults and explain the change in routine that is best for their daughter. What is really important here, is that both follow through with their time with their daughter by explaining: ‘Daddy will be here on certain days and other days you will be with mommy,” Dr. Weiss explains.

He tells us that it’s especially crucial that Tristan be a present and involved father when it comes to raising his little girl with Khloe. “Dads play a significant role in a girl’s self-esteem. Him being verbally affirming and present is a confidence builder for sure. The impact of ongoing abandonment is really damaging for any child. If True can accept her life as it is but still feels loved and connected to both parents, that will make a huge difference in her upbringing,” Dr. Weiss reveals.

Tristan expressed what an incredible mom Khloe is in a June 27th Instagram post wishing her a happy 35th birthday. Next to a photo of the mother and daughter he wrote “@khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko ❤️” Now he just has to step up and be just as an amazing dad to True.