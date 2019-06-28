Khloe Kardashian Rides Mechanical Bull In Crop Top While Celebrating B’day With Sofia Richie, Kylie & More

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 35th birthday in style, wearing the sexiest outfit while riding a bull at Kylie’s house. It doesn’t get any wilder than that!

Kylie Jenner didn’t just send Khloe Kardashian a cute Instagram message for her 35th birthday; she threw her big sister a blowout birthday bash, too! The Kardashian and Jenner sisters revealed in their Instagram stories that Kylie hosted a banger at her Calabasas mansion on June 27 in honor of the Good American designer, and it looked like loads of fun. There were drinks, dancing, chilling — and a mechanical bull set up in the backyard. And yes, they all tried to take a turn riding that thing. Some fared better than others. Khloe… not so much. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rode the mechanical bull for about 30 seconds before getting thrown off.

But hey, at least she looked super hot while doing so! As you can see from the fan video from the party below, Khloe went casual, but sexy, for her big day, wearing high-waisted, light jeans and a cropped corset top in bright pink. The strapless crop top was just barely there, and you could tell from the video that she was worried about losing it altogether. Kendall Jenner actually did really well on the mechanical bull. The supermodel held on for a long time, and didn’t get thrown off while Kim Kardashian was filming. Kendall, of course, looked fabulous during her bull riding sesh. She rocked a pair of high-waisted leather pants and a simple white tee with a fun print. Rather than going full glam for the backyard bash, she kept her makeup simple and her hair in a ponytail.

Kim shared another video from the dance floor at Kylie’s place, which showed Khloe getting down with Scott Disick‘s girlfriend, Sofia Richie (cute in a bra top and leather pants), friends, and Kendall, who was holding Kylie’s one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Stormi looked like she could have used a nap after all that partying with her aunties.

There was one person not invited to the party who apparently really wanted to be there: Tristan Thompson. Khloe’s ex-boyfriend publicly wished her a happy birthday on Instagram, despite their drama over him cheating on her with Jordyn Woods. He shared a sweet pic of Khloe and their daughter, True Thompson, on June 27, captioned, “Happy Birthday Khloe Kardashian. You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our Princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.” Folks — she liked it!