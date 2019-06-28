Steven Adler: Guns N’ Roses Drummer, 54, Hospitalized After Stabbing Himself In Stomach

Long-time Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler was reportedly hospitalized on June 27, after stabbing himself in the stomach.

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler was rushed to the hospital on the night of June 27 after stabbing himself at his Los Angeles home. The LAPD tell HollywoodLife that they responded to a 6:30pm call made from Adler’s Sunswept Drive home in Los Angeles, regarding a possible attempt of suicide. However, LAPD were able to confirm that no crime was committed and the incident was treated as a medical emergency only. The LAPD also added that Adler’s injuries were non-life threatening. HollywoodLife has reached out to Adler’s rep for further clarification on the incident.

Law enforcement sources added that Adler was taken to a local hospital for the non-life threatening injuries and that no one else was suspected to be involved in the incident. The rocker has been open about his struggle with addiction in the past. He was notably a cast member of seasons 2 and 5 of Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and its spin-off, Sober House.

The member of the legendary rock band has struggled with substance abuse for decades. He was actually kicked out of Guns N’ Roses due to his drug addiction in 1990, however, he was later inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2012. Adler celebrated four years of sobriety in 2018 and noted that he hadn’t had a drink since 2014 or drugs since 2008 in an interview at the time.