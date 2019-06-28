Get ready for the next big basketball star. Before Chris Brown dropped his brand new ‘Indigo’ album, he dropped some 3’s while shooting hoops with his daughter, Royalty!

On the eve of releasing his long-awaited album, Indigo, Chris Brown, 30, made sure to get some daddy-daughter bonding in. The “Don’t Check On Me” rapper teamed up with Royalty Brown, 5, for an intense round of Pop-A-Shot. With Royalty standing on top of the court (is that legal?), she and Breezy took turns shooting hoops. After Chris screwed up one shot — “Oh, I did that. My bad.” — Royalty channeled her inner Steph Curry, focused really hard, and made the basket! They celebrated afterward, but not for too long, as they went back to playing the game.

“#indigoseason,” Chris captioned the June 28 Instagram video of this playtime sesh. “Indigo season” was indeed in full-effect, as Chris dropped his ninth studio album that same day. The 32-tracks on Indigo left Chris’s fans praising his work and some said that this record was his “masterpiece.” Chris had given fans a preview of Indigo by releasing his Nicki Minaj/G-Eazy collab, “Wobble Up,” on April 18. Chris also released “No Guidance,” his team-up with Drake, earlier in June, which left fans raving. Overall, Indigo is packed to the brim with guest stars, as Lil Wayne, Juicy J, Lil Jon, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber all appear on this record.

It’s the track with Justin that has a few people raising their eyebrows. “Don’t Check On Me,” released three days before Indigo dropped, sees Biebs singing about not letting “ghosts of our past weight my future down.” Many assumed Justin was singing about Selena Gomez and suggested that he finally “move on” from his ex. As for Chris, he didn’t really spill much tea on his album. His track “Girl Of My Dreams” could be a song for his rumored pregnant GF, Ammika Harris, but the line about “that lingerie and them curls in your hair” could apply to Rihanna, who has been taking over the lingerie world with her Fenty line.

Speaking of Ammika, she and Chris posted the same cryptic message to their respective Instagram accounts on June 20. “The color INDIGO is the color of intuition and perception and is helpful opening the third eye,” the message reads, while also suggesting that the color “related to the ‘New Age’ – the ability to use the Higher Mind to see beyond the normal senses with great powers of perception.” While some assumed that this might be about the alleged bun in Ammika’s oven, it seems they needed to perceive that this was about Chris’s other gestating project: his new album!