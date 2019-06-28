Chris Brown Drops Long-Awaited Album ‘Indigo’ & Fans Are Obsessed

It’s been a long wait, but ‘Indigo’ is finally here! After Chris Brown dropped his 9th studio album, fans instantly flipped for the 2-disc collection of songs.

It’s officially Indigo season. Chris Brown‘s long-awaited ninth studio album is here and it did not disappoint. Breezy is back and it’s like he never left with the two-track record consisting of a whopping 32 tracks. With a slew of A-list collaborators and endless bops, Chris‘ new album has fans sending high praise his way. “And @chrisbrown does it again! #Indigo go download that now ! 🔥,” one fan tweeted just minutes after the record dropped, and another listener gushed, “INDIGO!!!! @chrisbrown !! OMFG!!! I LOVE ITTTT !!!” A third dedicated fan poked fun at Breezy’s extensive tracklist, tweeting, “Bruh it’s gonna take 2 days to listen to @chrisbrown new album #INDIGO.”

Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy on the track, Breezy had fans dancing along to the catchy chorus with one listen. Chris even enlisted Justin Bieber for one song on the album which contained some cryptic lyrics that had everyone talking. We got a taste of the new record even before it’s release thanks to a slew of singles leading up to the records June 28 arrival. “ Wobble Up ” is an instant standout on the record and first hit streaming services on April 19. With bothandon the track, Breezy had fans dancing along to the catchy chorus with one listen.even enlistedfor one song on the album which contained some cryptic lyrics that had everyone talking.

Indigo marks Chris’ ninth studio album. The lengthy album consists of 30 songs as well as three bonus tracks. The crooner is known for his incredibly long track lists. His last, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, included two discs and forty tracks.

Be sure to take a listen to Chris’ latest album above! The singer is also hitting the road in 2019 and fans should keep eye out out for his national tour with Joyner Lucas.