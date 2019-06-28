Maisie Williams, Priyanka Chopra, & More Arrive In White For Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas’ Pre-Wedding Dinner

A celebration is in order! On the night of Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s pre-wedding dinner, their closest celeb pals dressed to the nines.



It looks like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s pre-wedding dinner party in France is shaping up to be one star-studded event. Their closest family and friends arrived in style to the June 28 dinner party, rocking gorgeous all-white ensembles. Nick Jonas‘ wife Priyanka Chopra, 36, was one of the first to arrive, wearing a silky, strapless white number. The star was all smiles as she showed up to support her sister-in-law. Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams, 22, also looked incredible, opting for a tuxedo dress. The chic white mini made her vibrant pink hair pop all the more, and she looked ready for the night’s festivities!

Supermodel Ashley Graham, 31, was also in attendance, looking striking in a spaghetti-strap dress that hugged her famous curves. The plunging gown featured a v-neck design as well as a shimmering silver overlay. The runway maven kept her accessories simple, and stuck to the theme of white with a small clutch. She paired her look with strappy sandals that featured a nude hue. Her hubby, Justin Ervin, was seen on her arm.

While Sophie and Joe gear up to get married in the South of France on Saturday, June 29, and the couple has been out and about every day leading up to the big day. If anyone knows how to rock white, it’s the bride herself. Sophie captivated everyone’s attention earlier that day when she arrived to the Hotel Crillon le Brave, where the dinner was being hosted. The actress opted to wear a sleeveless, skintight white gown, with a tight scoop-neckline that showed off ample cleavage. The silky gown hugged her petite frame perfectly, as the silhouette highlighted her toned figure, while flowing out at the bottom into a straight, flowy skirt.

As Joe and Sophie prepare for the big day, it’s so sweet to see all the support they are being showered with! We can’t wait to watch the happy couple walk down the aisle, and will keep you posted on even more star-studded festivities from their weekend in France.