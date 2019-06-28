BTS Drops Video For New Song ‘Heartbeat’ After Release Of Mobile Game ‘BTS World’ & Fans Are Loving It

The ARMY has been blessed with a new song AND video by BTS! The K-pop group dropped ‘Heartbeat’ after the release of a mobile game!

Happy Friday to BTS and their fans ONLY. The K-pop group basically rallied the troops on June 28 with the release of a new song called “Heartbeat.” But the track wasn’t the only gift bestowed on the ARMY! BTS also released a music video for the song, which coincided with the release of their new mobile game, BTS World.

In the visual, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope travel in their separate worlds before coming together in one big universe. One of the lyrics alludes to how the Bangtan Boys’ universe is all about their fans, which obviously struck a cord with the ARMY!

One fan tweeted, “‘been calling your name in this whole universe. now i need no space, i got YOUniverse’. We’re their universe, we’re their stars. #HeartBeatOutNow,” while another commented on the accompanying visuals, writing, “They turned universe into army bomb…. we really are their galaxy and they’re our world.”

"been calling your name in this whole universe. now i need no space, i got YOUniverse". We're their universe, we're their stars. #HeartBeatOutNow pic.twitter.com/fmKWlrzpCP — 샤지아 (@_btssm) June 28, 2019

The release of the new song comes two months after the boys dropped their record-breaking EP, Map of the Soul: Persona. But this obviously wasn’t just any release since it also accompanied the drop of their very own video game. After the game was released on June 26 on Google Play and iOS, it immediately shot to No. 1 for iPhone downloads in the U.S., surpassing even the latest Harry Potter release, according to Variety.

They turned universe into army bomb…. we really are their galaxy and they're our world 😭 #HeartbeatOutNow pic.twitter.com/eXJlBxFUNw — ' (@herefortaehyung) June 28, 2019

The game puts fans in charge of managing the band and trying to get them to become the global superstars they are today. Fun! If you need us, we’ll be playing BTS World and listening to “Heartbeat” on repeat!