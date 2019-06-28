Britney Spears Channels ‘Baby One More Time’ Look In Selfie But Fans Think It’s Photoshopped

Britney Spears is taking us back to 1998! The singer channeled her iconic ‘Baby One More Time’ look in a new photo, but fans couldn’t help but notice that the wonky, distorted background might be photoshopped.

It’s hard to believe it’s been more than 20 years since Britney Spears, 37, released “Baby One More Time,” but she’s still serving looks two decades later. In fact, she even paid homage to the classic music video in her latest Instagram selfie. The pop star shared a snapshot on June 27 where she was seen rocking a tiny plaid skirt JUST like she did in her throwback music video. She paired the schoolgirl look with a white, tie-up crop top and strappy black sandals. Brit was serving up major “Baby One More Time” vibes in her adorable new selfie, and gave fans some insight into her day with the caption. “I went shade shopping today but found nothing !!!! Oh well 😔 ….. but I did find a nice bracelet !!!!!! 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀,” she wrote below her post.

Of course, fans were loving the nod to her 1998 music video. “Baby one more time vibes,” one fan wrote below the post. “Now that’s a throwback 🔥,” another commented. However, many fans couldn’t help but notice that the dresser drawers seen behind Britney were distorted — a clear sign that the photo had been altered. “Look at the drawers. They are wavy,” one fan remarked. “Oh my. Britney weren’t you just blaming paparazzi for photoshopping your image yet….:-/” another person said. “Doesnt looked Photoshopped one bit,” one person sarcastically chimed in.

It’s ironic that Brit is being accused of photoshopping her photos seeing as she just recently accused paparazzi of doing the same. After a beach trip to Miami with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 25, she hit back at paparazzi who had snapped some photos of her in a bikini, and accused them of making her look “bigger” than she is. “A lot of fans in our world today, they always are subject to really criticize people and say that the pictures and videos that they’re posting are either not on time or they’re fake. But no one ever really asks, ‘Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures and is the news really real?’ ” she said in a June 11 Instagram post. “It’s a conspiracy theory that I’m actually interested in. Yesterday I went swimming. I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger [in the photos] than I am today. This is how I am right now and I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?” she questioned.

Brit’s “Baby One More Time” inspired photo above is nostalgia at its finest. Photoshopped or not — she is serving LOOKS in her schoolgirl outfit.