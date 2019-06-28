Blac Chyna Says Ex Rob Kardashian Is A ‘Nice Guy’ & Claims They’re Now ‘In A Good Place’

Although Blac Chyna slammed Rob Kardashian for trying to stop their toddler, Dream, from appearing on Chyna’s new TV show, she had nothing but kind words to say about her ex and their co-parenting system!

Blac Chyna, 31, had something nice to say about her ex- fiancé, Rob Kardashian, 32 — yes, really. Their nasty split in 2017 seemed like a distant memory when Chyna discussed the father of Dream, 2, in the June 27 episode of RuPaul’s new talk show, RuPaul. Recalling how she met the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Chyna revealed that Rob “hit [her] up” on Instagram and although it seemed “fishy” at first, they eventually got “hooked up” — her general consensus? “Nice guy,” Chyna told RuPaul. But he dug deeper and asked what co-parenting is like with Rob.

Chyna included her other ex Tyga, 29 (the father to her son King Cairo Stevenson, 6) for this answer. “Co-parenting is good with both of my baby fathers, we have a mutual agreement and everything runs smoothly,” the former star of Rob & Chyna told RuPaul. “So it’s like, no animosity in the air. We’re all in a good place.” And this is coming after Chyna blasted both of her exes for allegedly not paying her child support!

Rob requested to lower his child support payments ($20,000 a month), as revealed in court documents from Nov. 2018. Chyna, who shares joint custody over Dream with Rob, claimed she wasn’t being paid at all! She resurfaced the child support beef in an Instagram Live session in Feb. 2019, this time throwing Tyga and her mom, Tokyo Toni, into the mix. “We went to court mediation and sh*t and I squashed it ‘cause I never wanted no money from Rob, ‘cause it was never about that, period,” she ranted in the video. ” I have kids by two guys that f**king tricked me, whatever, and they don’t give me sh*t, no child support and I’m sick of that sh*t.”

The legal drama carried into the summer of 2019, but over a different issue related to Dream! Rob wasn’t too happy about his daughter being featured on Chyna’s upcoming show, The Real Blac Chyna, which was voiced in a letter issued by his lawyer Marty Singer that E! News obtained: “Please be advised that the Zeus Network does not have Mr. Kardashian’s consent to Dream’s participation in or appearance on the Series or in any related marketing or promotional materials. Should the Zeus Network proceed with releasing any episodes of the Series or related materials containing Dream’s likeness, it will be acting at its own peril and exposing itself to significant liability.”

Chyna fired back with her own lengthy letter that she posted to Instagram on June 15, in which she wrote, “Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream participation in the show.” However, this was glossed over in Chyna’s latest television appearance, as you can see.