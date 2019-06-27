See Message
Tristan Thompson Sends Love To ‘Beautiful Human’ Khloe Kardashian On 35th Bday

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not currently together after he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, but he still posted a sweet message to the reality star on her 35th birthday.

“Happy birthday Khloe Kardashian,” Tristan Thompson wrote on Instagram on June 27. “You are the most beautiful human I have ever  met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our Princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.” He concluded the message with a red heart emoji,and included a sweet photo of Khloe and True together.

The message comes as quite a shock to fans, as Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has been majorly strained over the last several months. In January, news broke that he had cheated on Khloe with Jordyn Woods. The storyline is currently playing out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During last week’s episode, Khloe revealed that Tristan “admitted” to making out with Jordyn while they were at a party together. This was not the first time Tristan was caught being unfaithful, either — in April 2018, videos surfaced of him cheating on her while she was nine months pregnant.

Khloe took Tristan back after the first incident(s), but has admitted on KUWTK that it’s been hard to get back to a good place with him. She ended things for good after his tryst with Jordyn, who was a longtime Kardashian family friend before everything went down.

