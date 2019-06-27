Tiny Rocks Sexy Long Black Hair & Tank Top At Stepdaughter’s Birthday Party

Deyjah Harris recently turned 18, and so Tiny made a glamorous appearance at the birthday party thrown for T.I.’s daughter! Tiny even posed for friendly photos with the birthday girl’s mom, Ms. Niko, whom T.I. welcomed Deyjah with.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, came to party. T.I.’s daughter Deyjah Harris threw a hype 18th birthday bash on June 26, which could’ve rivaled any Saturday night at 1OAK! For the special occasion, Tiny stepped out on the dance floor in a plunging orange bodysuit, tucked into high-waisted neon green jeans. As a mother of four, the singer still knows how to pull off a club-ready look. She wore her raven mane in long, sleek strands, and added extra details with silver hoops and a crystal choker. Was this Tiny’s debutante?

Tiny shared multiple photos from the bash, which included pictures with Deyjah’s mom and R&B singer Ms. Niko, 38. Both ladies welcomed children with T.I. — Ms. Niko just shares Deyjah with the rapper, while Tiny shares three kids with her husband — but they are all accepting of one another. Tiny even referred to Deyjah as “our daughter”! Under an Instagram slideshow with Ms. Niko, Tiny wrote, “Just Mama @ms_niko_ & the Bonus mama came out here looking good to celebrate 18yrs of our Gorgeous daughter @princess_of_da_south who we are too proud of. Nothing but love & respect.” To prove that they’re one big happy family, Tiny also threw in the hashtags #DeyjahsMamasShowUpNShowOut and #BlendedFamily.

Ahead of Deyjah’s 18th birthday on June 17, the recent high school graduate warned “grown a** men” to stay away. “I just wanna quickly say that just because I’m turning 18 in June… that doesn’t mean 1. That y’all will even get the chance. More importantly, that still don’t make it right for you grown *ss men to try and get at me .. eighTEEN,” Deyjah wrote on her Instagram Story in April 2019. She continued, “I will still be A TEENAGER!!!! If you’re not ok with someone your age tryna get with your daughter, sister, niece, etc. then don’t think it’s ok with me. That’s it and that’s all.”

Tiny also wore her hair in a similar style — long and straight — at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, but swept up her gorgeous locks into a high ponytail. Three days prior to that event, Tiny and T.I. hit the red carpet again for the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards, where T.I. was honored with the show’s first-ever Voice of the Culture Award.