‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Review: Peter Parker Gives Fans A Hero To Believe In Post-‘Endgame’

Fans no longer have to wonder what the MCU will look like in a post-‘Avengers’ world. The ‘Spider-Man’ sequel gives rise to a new chapter, with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker giving us reason to believe ‘Endgame’ isn’t the end.

Avengers: Endgame felt like the end of Marvel – and in a lot of ways it was. We lost many heroes we’ve grown to love over the decade prior, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t want you to give up on it completely. Spider-Man: Far From Home picks up after the “blip” with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his friends left to grapple with life in a post-hero world. Being an Avenger himself would lead you to believe our beloved Spidey would want to continue the work left behind by mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), but instead all he really wants to do is go on vacation and be a normal 16-year-old kid from Queens for a while.

Clearly our Gen Z hero is too young to have grown up with The Lizzie McGuire Movie though, because as most of us know, when a teenager heads to Europe on an organized class trip with their school, mayhem ensues. Peter quickly gets pulled into superhero hijinks by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Colbie Smulders), who’ve also recruited a new mysterious hero (aptly named Mysterio) played by Jake Gyllenhaal, to help Peter take down elemental monsters hell-bent on destroying the very European cities Peter is trying to enjoy with his friends Ned (Jacob Batalan) and MJ (Zendaya).

But thanks to a few surprising twists and an exceptional cast – led by Holland who has grown noticeably more comfortable in the titular role – the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and Peter Parker!) is far more complex than we were initially led to believe. With heartfelt, earnest performances and a greater sense of urgency than Spider-Man: Homecoming, this film is a solid Spider-Man sequel and a promising re-beginning for the franchise as a whole.