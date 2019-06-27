‘RHONY’ Reunion Trailer: Bethenny Twerks In Luann’s Face & Ramona Storms Off Stage

Twerking, not-so-subtle disses and a shocked Andy Cohen — these are all the big takeaways from the trailer for the ‘RHONY’ Season 11 reunion! Even Ramona Singer’s comments about Dennis Shields resurface.

“I’ve seen a lot at a reunion, I’ve never seen that,” says host Andy Cohen, 51, in the trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 reunion, which dropped on June 27. The king of Bravo says this after Bethenny Frankel, 48, twerks right in Luann de Lessep’s face…and Luann proceeds to kiss the Skinnygirl CEO’s derriere. Yes, that’s literally what happens. But the booty-shaking moment offers just a second of comic relief to a teaser clip that’s filled with disses and memories of dark times.

Bethenny and Luann are joined by co-stars Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer at the reunion, including “friend” of the cast Barbara Kavovit. The discussions gets serious, as Andy tells Ramona at one point, “We have to talk about your comment about Dennis [Shields] being on drugs.” In the March 20 episode of RHONY, Luann insulted Bethenny’s reported secret fiancé by telling Sonja, “How smart can Dennis be? I mean, he was on drugs.” The ill-timed comment aired after Dennis’ tragic death in Aug. 2018, who lost his life to a suspected overdose (however, the cause of death was ruled undetermined since an autopsy wasn’t performed). Ramona had already apologized for the comment once before, but she expressed her regret again in the reunion: “Oh gosh, that’s terrible.”

At the end of the teaser, Ramona even gathers her dress and marches off stage — surprising even Andy. “Woah, where are you going?” he calls out, to which she yells out, “I’m going to pee, two seconds.” It’s not clear why she made an impromptu exit, but earlier in the trailer, Bethenny gives Ramona her harsh two cents: “When you talk loud, you sound like a moron.”

But the focus wasn’t just on Ramona…or Bethenny’s twerking. Luann also got an earful from her couch mates, after she tells Andy, “As you know, I slipped.” Although the trailer didn’t reveal what exactly the “countess” was referring to, Luann is still on probation after she was arrested for battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication in Palm Beach in Dec. 2017. However, Luann denied May 23 reports that claimed she was going to be ordered back to jail for allegedly violating her probation terms and failing a sobriety test. Still, that doesn’t stop Ramona from telling Luann during the reunion, “You failed yourself. I’m not going to give you a f***ing break.”

Part one of the Season 11 RHONY reunion will air on July 11. Brace yourselves!