‘RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter Was ‘Hopeful’ About Fixing Her Marriage With Matt: Why She’s ‘Done For Good’

Gina Kirschenheiter‘s marriage is over. The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her estranged husband Matthew have tried and failed to make their marriage work, a production source tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “Gina was extremely hopeful to work things out with Matt. They were giving their marriage a real, hard try, and things were really great until the fight happened,” the insider says.

If you’ve been following the series of events between the two, you’ll know that Matthew was arrested on June 22 in Orange County reportedly on charges related to domestic violence, The Blast, who obtained court documents, reported. His arrest came just two days before Gina filed for a restraining order against him. Matthew and Gina are reportedly due at a hearing next month. Until then, he has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from her and their children, Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 3.

“Just as of recent, Gina was telling friends how great things were between she and Matt,” the production source says. “Gina acknowledged that her situation was tough. But, they put in so much work to try and unite their family again.”

Matt Kirschenheiter’s mugshot. (Photo credit: OCDA / SplashNews.com)

Following the incident, “Things turned very, very quickly,” the insider says. Now, “Gina is solely focusing on the kids, and there is no chance for a reconciliation again at this point. She gave it a fair shake and she’s done for good and the divorce will be moving forward. She’s devastated. It’s sad because she has been so happy lately,” the source explains.

Gina initially filed for divorce from Matt last April after eight years of marriage. However, the two appeared to have reconciled when she shared a heartfelt tribute to Matthew on social media for his birthday on June 11.

“Happy birthday to the man who has held my hand for the last 14 years despite the ups and downs,” Gina wrote alongside a series of photos of the pair, including one snap from their 2010 nuptials. “Thanks for being the best father to our kids, and the best friend a girl could ask for. Wouldn’t want to take on this crazy life with anyone else. Like you said, ‘I’m your person and you’re mine.’” Gina made her debut on RHOC‘s 14th season, which premiered July 16, 2018.