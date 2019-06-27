Lisa Vanderpump: Why She’s So ‘Stressed’ Trying To Make Funeral Arrangements For Her Mom

Lisa Vanderpump is feeling overwhelmed after the recent passing of her mom and the upcoming nuptials of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Lisa Vanderpump‘s mom, Jean Vanderpump, suddenly passed away on June 17 at the age of 84. Now a source close to the British restaurateur EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Lisa is feeling “stressed” over the whole ordeal, coupled with the fact that she’s scheduled to attend Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s wedding at the Kentucky Castle on June 29. “Lisa is stressed out dealing with everything with her mother’s death and she’s going to be waiting until the last second to decide if she’s going to Kentucky to the wedding,” an insider explained.

“Lisa was supposed to leave today, however, she never even made it to London yet despite reports as the coroner’s report is taking much longer than expected,” the friend continued. “So no funeral arrangements have been made yet as they still don’t know how her mother passed. Lisa’s very touch and go at the moment and if she gets on a plane it will be at the last second. As much as she’d love to be there, she just doesn’t know what to do. As soon as she can begin making funeral arrangements for her mom, she’ll be on her way to London.”

Another source close to the soon-to-be bride and groom EXCLUSIVELY told us that “Jax and Brittany have both reached out to Lisa to send their condolences and of course they completely understand if she can’t make it to their wedding. Brittany actually cried to Lisa because she loves and respects her so much and feels awful for everything she’s gone through this past year. Brittany feels that Lisa has done so much for her and opened doors for her that may not have ever been. They were really looking forward to Lisa attending their wedding, but if she can’t make it they absolutely support her no matter what.”

The Vanderpump Dogs founder has had a rough year after the sudden passing of her mother. To make matters worse, the devastating news comes one year after Lisa’s brother Mark Vanderpump, died by suicide in April 2018. The SUR owner took to social media on June 25 and posted a touching throwback photo with her mom. “As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure. I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness. Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity,” she wrote alongside the heartbreaking post.