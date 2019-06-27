Khloe Kardashian: Why Lamar Odom Is ‘Nervous’ To Reach Out To Her On Her 35th B-Day

Khloe Kardashian turns 35 today, June 27, and her ex-husband Lamar Odom is tussling with the idea of reaching out to her. Lamar ‘misses’ Khloe, and he’s been thinking about how he should approach her if he decides to contact her on her birthday.

Lamar Odom, 39, is conflicted about whether or not he should reach out to Khloe Kardashian on her 35th birthday, today. While there’s no bad blood between the two, as she recently congratulated him on his new memoir, Darkness to Light, Khloe is still a sensitive topic for Lamar, a source close to to the former NBA player tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “Lamar is nervous to reach out to Khloe on her birthday because there are still so many emotions and feelings there for her. But, he probably will,” the insider says, adding, “He’s definitely given it a lot of thought.”

But, Lamar is hesitant. “He wants to do what he wants, however, he doesn’t want to get rejected. It’s a sensitive subject for him,” the source explains, noting that Khloe and Lamar “have been casually texting here and there.” Nonetheless, the insider confirms that the exes have not seen one another. But, “he would love that though.”

HollywoodLife sat down with Lamar in early June, following the release of his bombshell new book, Darkness to Light. The memoir dives deep into his whirlwind romance with Khloe, among other things, including his NBA career and his bout with drugs and alcohol.

During our interview with Lamar, he explained why he’s sure he would still be with Khloe if he did certain things a bit differently. “Oh man, I wouldn’t get high,” Lamar admitted. “I think that would’ve helped out our relationship a lot.”

In October 2015, Khloe and Lamar’s relationship had already been in a tumultuous place. They were going through the process of divorce, when Lamar was found unconscious at Love Ranch, a Nevada brothel, following a cocaine overdose. Lamar went on to explain how he tried to communicate with Khloe, who rushed to his bedside, but he said his cognitive skills were too “scrambled” for him to speak. Lamar admitted that he was trying to communicate to his then estranged wife that he wanted to be with her.

“When I came out the coma, I didn’t really know how to express empathy,” he said. “And if I did at that time, she would probably still be my woman.” But, Lamar never got the chance to do that. They ended up going through with their divorce, which was finalized in December 2016.

Fans of the ex-couple will know that they wed in 2009 after a one-month romance. However, throughout their relationship, Lamar was admittedly battling a serious drug addiction, while also cheating on Khloe on multiple occasions.

Khloe went on to date NBA player Tristan Thompson, 28, who she shares 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson with. The two split in February 2019, after he was caught cheating. Lamar has not dated anyone publicly since his divorce from Khloe.