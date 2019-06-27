Watch
Kim Kardashian & Scott Disick Make Dirty Jokes After She Gifts Khloe An Eggplant Purse For B-Day

Senior Evening Writer

Khloe Kardashian may not have a man in her life, but sister Kim is going to make sure she gets some eggplant for her birthday….at least in the form of a sparkly purse shaped like the penis symbol emoji.

Kim Kardashian is reminding sister Khloe what she’s missing out on by not having a man in her life and doing it with a very racy birthday present. Koko turns 35 on June 27 and her 38-year-old sister took to her Instagram stories to show off a video of the gift she got her — a $4,500 eggplant shaped crystal covered purse. She displays the seven-inch sparkly purple and green handbag while saying ““Okay guys, so for Khloé’s birthday I got her this Judith Leiber bag of an eggplant and I just thought it was really fitting for her.”

It turns out the gift is a big hit with Khloe, as Kim continues, “And she loves it guys. So she’s definitely getting some eggplant for her birthday.” Even though there are the voices of children in the background, Scott Disick, 35, can loudly be heard yelling “she really needs some eggplant!” as apparently Khloe hasn’t been with anyone since her February breakup with Tristan Thompson, 28, following his cheating scandal. Hopefully the kids in the room are blissfully unaware that the eggplant emoji has morphed into the social media symbol for a penis.

Khloe revealed she’s not even thinking about dating anytime soon on May 20 during  PodcastOne’Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser. The famed Hollywood divorce attorney asked the reality star if she had any dates on the horizon and she replied, “No, I’m not even thinking like that. No [I’m not on Bumble]. I’m not on anything. I don’t care to be. I’m so in love with (14-month-old daughter) True [Thompson] and being with her and enjoying every minute. I know that probably sounds like the typical answer, but I’m working.”

While she revealed she’d be open to getting married again one day, dating was something that was still far off. “I’m working on myself — mind, body, soul — that other cliché,” she said. “I’m just happy, and I just want to filter through whatever I feel like I need to filter through. But, my focus right now is True. I don’t feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship or even go on a date. I don’t want to.” So it looks like the only eggplant Khloe’s getting these days is in the form of Kim’s thoughtful yet naughty birthday gift.