‘KUWTK’: Khloe Kardashian Sobs & Reveals She ‘Feels Bad’ For Blaming Jordyn Woods For Split

In March Khloe Kardashian accused Jordyn Woods of being the reason her ‘family broke up.’ But, in this ‘KUWTK’ finale preview, she admits she has some regrets about that tweet.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, “feels bad” that fans think that she blamed Jordyn Woods solely for the end of her relationship with ex, Tristan Thompson. The mom-of-one makes the admission in the second part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale. In a preview of the show, which airs on E! on June 30, she tearfully admits that – despite her March 1 tweet blasting the 21-year-old as “the reason” her “family broke up” – that’s not entirely what she meant.

“I realize that the world took that so literally,” Khloe said in a heart-to-heart with her sister Kim Kardashian, 38. “I would never blame solely one person for that. There’s a multitude of things. So, I feel bad – even though Jordyn played a part – I do feel bad if anyone would think I was putting the sole blame on her, because that’s not the truth and I only like to speak my truth.”

Khloe tweeted at Jordyn on the day that the former family friend’s Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith aired on Facebook. During the chat, Kylie Jenner’s former BFF shared her side of the story after she was accused of getting cozy with Tristan at a house party. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??” Khloe tweeted. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

The fact that Tristian is throwing house parties in a separate house instead of being with you and your daughter in yours is what broke up your family. — Cinnamon Says 🌺 (@neicilaw) March 1, 2019

Khloe swiftly faced backlash after people rushed to Jordyn’s defense. “The fact that Tristan is throwing house parties in a separate house instead of being with you and your daughter in yours is what broke up your family,” one person tweeted in response. “See, I thought it was Tristan’s fault but yano [sic],” another person added.

Khloe – who has a 14-month-old daughter, True, with Tristan – also addressed the way the scandal played out publicly, during a confessional in the clip. “Emotionally you have to be really, really strong for this environment that we’ve created,” she said, getting choked up before going on to wipe away tears. “And I know, as much as these people hurt us, I also know that, if this can make them better and if I can be that person then… I know I’m strong enough to do that. It just sucks it has to be so public, because no one understands… I’m not just a TV show. This is my life and it breaks my soul and it’s happened so many times.”