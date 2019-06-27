Kelly Ripa Shows How Her Kids Lola,18, Michael, 11, & Joaquin, 17, Have Grown — See Pics from 2011 & 2019

Kelly Ripa is feeling nostalgic about how her three kids have gone from children to young adults. She shared a photo taken in the same vacation spot where eight years difference has changed them so much.

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos‘ three children are the absolute joys of their lives. But they’re grown up so quickly from adorable little kids into stunning older teens and young adults. The daytime talk show host shared two Instagram photos on June 27 documenting the change in how her family looks from the same southern France vacation stop. In the eight years that have passed from 2011 when the first snap was taken to the current one, she’s feeling very nostalgic.

In the first photo, daughter Lola was just 10-years-old and son Joaquin was eight. Eldest son Michael was 14 and had already hit a grown spurt, standing nearly as tall as his dad but still had the face of a teenager. In the pic taken by mom Kelly, 48, her brood is standing against an ancient stone wall that comes up to Joaquin’s shoulders with the ocean seen behind the in the background.

In the current pic, Kelly and Mark’s kids are all grown up and any semblance of childhood has long passed. Michael, 22, is still just as tall as his dad but is sporting a slight beard and facial stubble. Recent high school grad Lola, 18, looks pure adult, showing off her curves in a short pink mini-dress with spaghetti straps. Joaquin’s difference is the most noticeable as he went from cute little boy to handsome 17-year-old high school student who is nearly as tall as his 48-year-old dad.

The family is standing against a stone wall similar in height to the one in the original photo and now it only stands at knee level with the grown up kids. That wasn’t lost on Kelly, who captioned the pic “#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits,” which from French to English translates into “walls have become smaller,” even though in her case it’s her children who have grown far past them.