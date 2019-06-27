Jordyn Woods Reacts After Khloe Kardashian Slams Her For Not ‘Saying Sorry’ After Tristan Scandal

Jordyn Woods is as ‘apologetic as much as I can be’ after the Tristan Thompson scandal, despite Khloe Kardashian’s claim on ‘KUWTK’ that she never told her she was sorry.

Jordyn Woods, 21, is reacting to Khloe Kardashian‘s claims that she “never once” apologized to her after kissing Tristan Thompson in February 2019. The boohoo collaborator said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that, “It’s just, you know, things happen, and of course I’m sorry and apologetic as much as I can be.” Khloe’s accusation came in the preview for the upcoming season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which she finds out that her boyfriend got handsy at a party with Jordyn, a longtime family friend. In the clip, Khloe is screaming at someone (presumably Jordyn) on the phone, calling them a “liar.” Khloe criticized Jordyn’s response to the scandal, including going on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk to discuss it.

“My world got destroyed, and she’s doing press interviews about it? My family was ruined,” Khloe says in the KUTWK clip. “Now she’s downplaying it. I’m not saying things can’t happen. I’m the most understanding, calm person ever. But Jordyn… never once has Jordyn said, ‘I’m sorry.’ Now she’s like, ‘It wasn’t a big deal. It wasn’t intimate. It wasn’t sexual.'” Jordyn also denied Kim Kardashian‘s dig that she supported her whole family with ex-best friend Kylie Jenner‘s money. “I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I’m out here hustling, and I’ve always been working,” Jordyn told ET. “I started modeling when I was 18, and you know, I work hard.”

Despite the drama, Jordyn is still planning on watching the KUWTK episode, a source close to the model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Jordyn, according to the source, is “curious” to see what made it to air. “She still feels terrible and is sad to not have Kylie in her life. She’s more emotional and remorseful over this than Tristan. She misses Kylie and the girls – they were family to her.”