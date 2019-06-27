Trump’s Chances Of Prosecution After New Sexual Assault Allegation: Lawyers Explain

Despite author E. Jean Carroll being the 16th woman to accuse Donald Trump of assault, it’s unlikely that he’ll be charged or prosecuted, three top NY criminal attorneys tell HollywoodLife exclusively.

Following Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll‘s allegation that President Donald Trump assaulted her in a luxury department store dressing room in late 1995/early 1996, HollywoodLife reached out to three different New York-based criminal lawyers who unfortunately had the same thing to say: Trump will unlikely face charges, even if Carroll files a report with the police about the alleged incident. Carroll came forward in the cover story of the June 24 issue of New York Magazine. In an excerpt of her upcoming book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal, Carroll claims that she ran into Trump at Bergdorf Goodman’s in NYC, and he asked her to help him pick out lingerie for a female friend. She joked that they should both try a sheer bodysuit on, and in the dressing room, Carroll claims that Trump violated her. The now-president allegedly forced “his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I’m not certain — inside me” in an assault that lasted three minutes, according to the advice columnist. Trump denied the allegation in a statement to New York Magazine; HollywoodLife reached out to the White House for comment but did not hear back. Carroll is the 16th woman to accuse Trump of sexual assault.

While what Carroll describes in her piece is disturbing, it’s not enough to charge the president with assault, according to New York criminal trial lawyer Todd Spodek, who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “These are often difficult cases to begin with, let alone 20 years later. There are a number of hurdles to overcome,” Spodek explained. ““They would have to get past the statute of limitations issue. Most felony offenses have a five-year statute of limitations period. Misdemeanor offenses have a two-year statute of limitation period, while petty offenses generally have a one-year statute of limitations.” He noted that there is no statute of limitations of charges of Rape 1, or Aggravated of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. And, although Carroll claims that she has the outfit she was wearing during the alleged assault, Spodek says it won’t help her case, as the DNA evidence would be too corroded so many years later.

New York criminal attorney Aaron D.P. Shapiro reiterated what Spodek said. There likely wouldn’t “still be a viable [DNA] sample to test” on Carroll’s outfit, and he doubts there’s a scenario where Trump would face assault charges. “I highly doubt that a sitting President can be indicted, so lets consider the issue of whether he could be prosecuted after leaving office,” Shapiro said. “Under the current law, President Trump could most likely not be prosecuted even if he wasn’t the president as the statute of limitations passed many years ago. I don’t think he can face any criminal repercussions. Possibly political repercussions.”

Another New York criminal attorney, Julie Rendelman, entertained the possibility that there could be usable DNA evidence on Carroll’s clothing from the alleged assault. “If the outfit she allegedly wore at the time contained the president’s DNA, then that would certainly corroborate her claim and, conversely, contradict Trump’s claim that he never met her,” Rendelman said. While there is not statute of limitations on forcible rape/sexual assault, she doesn’t believe that Trump would ever be prosecuted for the alleged crime. “Notwithstanding the statute of limitations, and the fact that [Trump] is the President of the United States, based on several factors, including the length of time since the alleged incident, the complainant’s failure to come forward, along with the fact that the claim is coming out in a tell-all book instead of a police report, I don’t see any possibility of this case being pursued by law enforcement,” Rendelman said. “At this point, I don’t see any possibility of that happening.”