Brielle Biermann’s Lips Are The Plumpest Yet In Sultry New Selfie

Brielle Biermann looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her latest Instagram selfie & her lips were at their biggest yet! The star flaunted her plump pout while plugging her cosmetics line.



Another day, another gorgeous selfie from Brielle Biermann, 22. The socialite shared a new snapshot with her 1.3 million Instagram followers on June 26 and while she’s known for her plump pout, it was looking bigger than ever. The daughter of Kim Zolciak-biermann, 41, gave the camera a sultry stare in the selfie photo, rocking a bold beauty look consisting of mile-long lashes and a smokey eyeshadow. However, it was her lips that were truly hard to ignore here. The star rocked a nude pout and had fans falling in love with every aspect of her beauty look. “You are life! So beautiful 😍,” one person wrote in the comments.

The fan love didn’t stop there. Brielle’s dedicated followers absolutely showered her with sweet comments after catching wind of the snapshot! “WHY. ARE. YOU. PERFECT.” one person wrote below the pic. “You’re so beautiful just like your mom,” another said while one remarked: “Wow, you look just like your Momma!” The star’s followers even begged for Brielle to teach them how to achieve her flawless beauty look. “Can you throw up a makeup tutorial or have your artist show us because you literally are so hot it kills me,” one fan said in a comment.

Brielle has never been secretive about her love for lip fillers and clearly, she’s not slowing down anytime soon. Earlier this month, she actually took to Instagram to share a message about her inflated pout. “I love my big ass lips,” she told her followers that day when sharing yet another selfie. In the pic, she was all glammed up with a bright red lip gloss and curly hair.

Fans can’t seem to get enough of Brielle’s endless stream of selfies and we don’t blame them. Brielle looks SO stunning here! “What it do babyyyy?” she captioned her sultry new pic. Of course, she was sure to tag her very own cosmetics line, KAB.