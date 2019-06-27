Beyonce Lets Mom Tina Knowles Brush Her Beautiful, Natural Hair — Until It Gets ‘Annoying’

Beyonce’s mom brushing the singer’s hair is the best thing you’ll see all day. Tina Knowles can’t help but crack up while boasting about her daughter’s ‘natural’ hair in a new video. But, Bey didn’t find her mom’s antics amusing…

Tina Knowles, 65, had fans laughing on social media on Wednesday, but, Beyonce, 37, was not. In a video she shared to Instagram, the businesswoman and longtime fashion designer bonded with her super star daughter while “trimming” her hair. Tina then started to playfully mock someone named Neal. She was most likely referencing Neal Farinah, Beyonce’s hair stylist of over a decade.

“Au naturale, darling,” Tina said in an altered and exaggerated voice. “Au naturale, as Neil would say,” she continued as she brushed Bey’s dark, auburn-colored natural hair. And, while Tina found herself comical, Bey wasn’t having it. “Mama, that’s really annoying, I mean very annoying,” she said with her back turned to the camera. Bey is clearly joking (maybe), as she could be heard giggling.

Tina apparently shared the video on her Instagram page, but then removed the clip. Luckily, the mother-daughter moment still exists on social media, courtesy of The Shade Room, among other outlets and fan videos. Tina’s original caption read: “I was trimming my baby’s hair today and I am mocking Neal. Getting on her nerves! Being really annoying.”

And, after all that, Neal caught wind of Tina’s “mocking” and had the best reply. “WHAT WEAVE WHAT WIG. YES YES ALL NATURAL @mstinalawson @beyonce LET THEM KNOW,” he wrote on Instagram alongside the video, which he re-posted. “SAY WHAT BLACK GIRLS GOT HAIR.”

Fans of the Grammy-winning singer will know that she is very close with her mother. Tina, a well known fashion designer, was the costume designer for Beyonce’s former girl group, Destiny’s Child. In 2002, she published a book titled Destiny’s Style: Bootylicious Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle Secrets From Destiny’s Child, in which she discussed how fashion affected Destiny’s Child’s success.