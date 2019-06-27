Dog The Bounty Hunter Shares Joyful Video Of Wife Beth Singing Karaoke 1 Day After Her Passing: Watch

Beth Chapman was a woman of many talents and husband Dog the Bounty Hunter is sharing one of them in the wake of her tragic passing from cancer. She enthusiastically sings karaoke in a new video he shared.

Duane “Dog” Chapman is choosing to remember the happier times with late wife Beth following her death from throat cancer on June 26 at just 51-years-old. He shared a video of her enthusiastically belting out a karaoke number on June 27 via Twitter, writing “People have asked me.. What is something fans do not know about Beth… Here you go.” In the vid she’s seen in a bar singing along to Bruno Mars‘ “Perm,” knowing all the words and dancing along so full of life. She busted out some serious moves, showing off what a true performer she was.

Fans absolutely loved seeing Beth in healthier times and so full of life. A woman named Jackie commented “Aw God Bless Beth what a vibrant spirit she had! My heart and prayers to you and your family Dog. Fly high angel,” while another wrote “Such a fun-loving woman, she will be deeply missed by everyone.” A fan named Heather wrote “This made me smile !! Always loved her personality and her zest for life! Thank you for the video! Love you guys!!”

Beth lost her brave battle with throat cancer on June 26 and the Dog the Bounty Hunter star broke the news to fans about his beloved wife via Twitter, writing, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Beth had been rushed to Queen’s Hospital in Hawaii on June 22 and placed into a medically induced coma. She beat throat cancer in 2017 but it returned in Nov. of 2018. While she initially underwent a round of chemo, the vivacious blonde decided over the winter to try natural and homeopathic treatments including CBD oil. Sadly it didn’t help improve her condition and she passed seven months after the cancer came back.