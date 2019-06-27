Dog The Bounty Hunter Reveals Beth Chapman’s Final Words As He Fights Back Tears

In an interview conducted just hours after Beth Chapman’s tragic death, her husband, Dog The Bounty hunter, reveals the 51-year-old’s final words.

Dog The Bounty Hunter was by Beth Chapman’s side during the final moments of her life, and he opened up about their last conversation before she was placed in a medically-induced coma and eventual death. “When she had an attack, I didn’t know anything to do but to say, ‘In Jesus name,’ and hold her. And when I said, ‘In Jesus name,’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it again,” Dog explained to reporters, while fighting back tears. “And then she told the girls and everybody with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — and said, ‘I love you. Are you guys alright? Don’t worry.’ But she never accepted [death].”

Seven months into her second bout with cancer, Beth was rushed to the hospital in Hawaii on June 22 after complaining of pain. She reportedly got extremely agitated once in the ICU, which is why doctors had to place her in the medically-induced coma. Four days later, she tragically passed away in the hospital on June 26. “Her way was to live,” Dog said. “She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long. She liked life, but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got to her. It’s one of the last thing she said: ‘This is a test of faith.’ She had faith, and that was it. There’s things you go through when you’re doing, you go through all these steps. The last step when you’re dying is to accept it, and she said to me the other day, ‘That last step, I ain’t taking.'”

Beth first fought throat cancer in 2017, but after a successful operation and follow-up treatment, she achieved remission. One year later, though, in Nov. 2018, the cancer returned. Beth had another surgery, and tried chemotherapy, but did not like the effects of the drug. She made the conscious decision to stop chemo and use alternative treatments to help fight the disease. Unfortunately, she succumbed to the cancer months later.

“It’s just incredible when you walk alone in the bedroom and she was JUST there two days ago,” Dog recalled. “I hope to God there is a God. I have tried to be godly. I’ve trained myself [to think], ‘What would Jesus do?’ And I hope I’m not just talking to myself. I hope there is a God, and if there is, I’m gonna see my honey again.”

Even though Beth had been sick for months, and Dog admitted that they “knew this day would come,” he still said it was “very unexpected” because of how fast it happened. He also revealed that the family is planning services in Hawaii, where Beth spent the last several months of her life, as well as Colorado, where her family lives. He promised to keep the public updated on any further information regarding dates and times.