Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie’s Superhero Movie Role In Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ Was ‘Highly Influenced’ By Her 6 Kids

Angelina Jolie movie roles influenced by kids
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Angelina Jolie with children Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie Pitt, Zahara Jolie Pitt and Knox Jolie Pitt 'Dumbo' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Mar 2019
Angelina Jolie with children Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie Pitt, Zahara Jolie Pitt and Knox Jolie Pitt 'Dumbo' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Mar 2019
Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt and guests 'First They Killed My Father' film screening, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2017
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Sareum Srey Moch, Loung Ung, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Kimhak Mun, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie. Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, front row from left, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Sareum Srey Moch, middle row from left, Loung Ung, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Kimhak Mun, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend a premiere for "First They Killed My Father" on day 5 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre, in Toronto 2017 TIFF - "First They Killed My Father" Premiere, Toronto, Canada - 11 Sep 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Reporter

The Oscar-winning actress’ six kids helped persuade their mom to take on her upcoming superhero role as Sersi in Marvel’s ‘The Eternals.’

Angelina Jolie is set to star as Sersi in Marvel’s The Eternals. But the 44-year-old star taking on the superhero role wasn’t her decision alone. A source close to the Academy Award-winning actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she the decision was “highly influenced” by her six kidsMaddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. “Angelina’s doing a Superhero movie next and her decision was highly influenced by her kids,” the insider explained.

“They all love the comic book movies so this is something they can bond over,” the pal continued. “It’ll be a real thrill for them. She’s working a lot again so she’s always looking for ways to include her kids, she’s determined not to let her busy career take anything away from them.” As we previously reported, not only is Angelina spending as much time as possible with her six kids, but she’s also thrown herself back into her Hollywood career full force with The Eternals in pre-production and she’s also currently shooting Those Who Wish Me Dead. On top of that she’s still very active in her work with the UN — she even flew out to meet with the president of Columbia while in the midst of her New Mexico movie shoot. And she’s just started a new gig as contributing editor to Time magazine.

“Angelina didn’t envision herself working again this much right now but obviously things changed a lot over the past few years,” the friend added. “The film is already in pre-production so she’s expecting to start shooting soon, right now the start date is set for September. She’s working a whole lot again and it seems to be doing her good, she’s busy but very happy. Her days of missing Brad Pitt seem to finally be over, getting back to work has helped so much, it’s made a huge difference for her state of mind.”