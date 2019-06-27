Angelina Jolie’s Superhero Movie Role In Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ Was ‘Highly Influenced’ By Her 6 Kids

The Oscar-winning actress’ six kids helped persuade their mom to take on her upcoming superhero role as Sersi in Marvel’s ‘The Eternals.’

Angelina Jolie is set to star as Sersi in Marvel’s The Eternals. But the 44-year-old star taking on the superhero role wasn’t her decision alone. A source close to the Academy Award-winning actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she the decision was “highly influenced” by her six kids — Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. “Angelina’s doing a Superhero movie next and her decision was highly influenced by her kids,” the insider explained.

“They all love the comic book movies so this is something they can bond over,” the pal continued. “It’ll be a real thrill for them. She’s working a lot again so she’s always looking for ways to include her kids, she’s determined not to let her busy career take anything away from them.” As we previously reported, not only is Angelina spending as much time as possible with her six kids, but she’s also thrown herself back into her Hollywood career full force with The Eternals in pre-production and she’s also currently shooting Those Who Wish Me Dead. On top of that she’s still very active in her work with the UN — she even flew out to meet with the president of Columbia while in the midst of her New Mexico movie shoot. And she’s just started a new gig as contributing editor to Time magazine.

“Angelina didn’t envision herself working again this much right now but obviously things changed a lot over the past few years,” the friend added. “The film is already in pre-production so she’s expecting to start shooting soon, right now the start date is set for September. She’s working a whole lot again and it seems to be doing her good, she’s busy but very happy. Her days of missing Brad Pitt seem to finally be over, getting back to work has helped so much, it’s made a huge difference for her state of mind.”