Teresa Giudice Escapes On Vacation With Brother Joey Gorga As Joe Remains Detained By ICE

It looks like amid her husband’s stressful deportation case, Teresa Giudice was in need of a little R&R. The reality star took a family beach trip to the Jersey Shore with her brother, Joey.

With her husband, Joe Giudice, 47, still in ICE custody, Teresa Giudice, 47, is leaning on the rest of her family more than ever. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star escaped on a beach vacation with her brother, Joey Gorga, and looked happy and relaxed in a new photo together. The June 25 pic, shared to Teresa’s Instagram page, depicted the reality star in a glamorous, pale pink dress with a metallic sheen. The star sweetly wrapped her arm around her bro, who flashed a wide smile for the family photo. The two appeared to be on a patio of a Jersey Shore home. “JERSEY SHORE 😍🌊🍸 @joeygorga #family,” Teresa captioned her post.

The vacation photo arrives as Teresa’s hubby Joe remains detained by ICE, after heading directly into their custody upon leaving prison in March of 2019. Joe served three years due to conspiracy to commit fraud while Teresa served around 11 months for the same crimes, however, Since Joe was born in Italy, and not the United States, he is currently awaiting his deportation from the country. In the meantime, he must stay in ICE detention.

Joe’s absence from the Giudice household has hit the whole family hard, HL has learned, especially after the father of four was sadly unable to be there for his daughter’s high school graduation. “Gia [Giudice] was anxious and excited to graduate and like any teen, she was happy to be done with high school! She was emotional for both per prom and graduation ,as most teens are. and obviously wishing her dad was by her side to share these moments with her,” Priscilla DiStasio, the Giudice family’s make-up artist tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

It’s nice to see Teresa having a care free family day out by the Jersey Shore! Here’s to hoping that the entire family, including Joe, can be reunited sooner than later.