Sarah Hyland Looks Healthy Running Errands In 1st Photo Since 3-Day Hospital Stay – See Pic

Sarah Hyland looked healthy and fit when she was seen out and about in Studio City, CA on June 26, shortly after being released from the hospital after a three-day stay.

Sarah Hyland, 28, seemed to be getting back to her busy life when she was seen at Beautech Laser Cosmetic Center in Studio City, CA on June 26, which was her first time being seen in public since her recent three-day hospital stay. The Modern Family actress wore a long-sleeved pink sweatshirt with a graphic image on it and words that read, “Own it, Gorg.” and black cropped pants with white sneakers. She also accessorized with a thick red headband and sunglasses for the outing.

Despite her recent hospitalization, Sarah, who suffers from kidney dysplasia, looked healthy and comfortable during her latest spa trip. The brunette beauty took to her Instagram story to reveal that the reason she went to the hospital on June 21 is because she felt like she was choking from something in her house, but after the doctors did multiple tests, they found there was nothing physically wrong with her.

“Long story short, I went in because I was feeling like I was being choked from whatever’s in the house,” Sarah said. “And then I was like, maybe it’s just a coincidence, maybe there’s something actually medically wrong with me. So I went to the ER after a very long day of work with lots of makeup on, and I just got home, from Friday night,” she continued. “They ran multiple tests, multiple times, and there’s nothing physically wrong with me. So. Wonder why I was there.”

Sarah’s been very open about her health on social media over the past year so it’s no surprise she would keep her fans in the loop about her latest hospitalization. The young star has had two kidney transplant surgeries and she even showed off her massive scar from the second one in a photo she posted on Instagram in Mar. 2018.

We’re glad to know that Sarah’s latest scare was nothing serious and we hope to see her on many more healthy outings in the future!