Prince William Beautifully Responds To Question About How He’d React If One Of Kids Came Out As Gay

Prince William and Kate Middleton would fully support their children if they came out as gay, he said in a Q&A session with at-risk LGBTQ youth. But, he’s worried about how the public will react to their coming out.

Father of three Prince William, 37, said, during a June 26 visit to the Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT), a charity that helps LGBTQ youth who have been disowned by their own families, that he would wholeheartedly support his children if any of them came out to him. A young man at the London facility, who requested not to be named, asked William during a Q&A session, “If your child one day in the future said: ‘oh I’m gay, oh I’m lesbian’ whatever, how would you react?’” His answer was thoughtful and lovely. “Do you know what, I’ve been giving that some thought recently because a couple of other parents said that to me as well. I think you really don’t start thinking about that until you are a parent and I think, obviously, absolutely fine by me. The one thing I’d be worried about – particularly the roles my children (Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1) fill – is how that is going to be interpreted and seen,” William said, according to Daily Mail.

William added that he and wife Kate Middleton, also 37, “have been doing a lot of talking about it to make sure [our kids are] prepared. I think communication is so important with everything, in order to help understand it you’ve got to talk a lot about stuff and make sure how to support each other and how to go through the process. It worries me, not because of them being gay, it worries me as to how everyone else will react and perceive it and then the pressure is then on them.” William’s visit to AKT comes ahead of the annual Pride parade in London, on June 30.

Faz Bukhari, 28, who came out as trans four years ago, told reporters after the Q&A that he approved of William’s answer. “I thought his answer was so good, to hear him talk about having fears about what people might think of his children and how they might take to them, if they were identified as LGBT,” he said. “That he recognizes that and is aware there could be a backlash, he understands the issues and hopefully with his comments we can get more awareness across to more parents of the issues.”