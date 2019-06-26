Porsha Williams took to her three-month-old baby girl Pilar’s own Instagram page on June 26 to share an absolutely adorable photo of the the tot cozily sleeping in a gray zip-up onesie.

Porsha Williams, 38, shared a memorable moment with her three-month-old daughter Pilar on June 26 and we can’t get over how cute it is! The happy mama posted a funny photo of her baby girl sleeping while all bundled up in a gray zip-up onesie to Pilar’s Instagram page and compared her to a very popular food product in her caption. “Hot Pocket 😂❤️,” the caption read.

It didn’t take long for her followers to comment on the lovable pic and most of them were smitten by it! They also couldn’t help but point out how much Pilar looks like her father, Dennis McKinley, 38, who Porsha has reportedly split from recently. “Her dads twin ❤cutie pie,” one follower wrote. “That is her fathers whole entire face.. Such a cutie,” another wrote. “Somebody go wake up Dennis, he late for work!! Tooo cuuute! #daddystwin,” a third joked.

Porsha’s sweet pic of her daughter comes after The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been making headlines for the ending of her engagement to Dennis. Although neither have confirmed the split, they unfollowed each other on social media twice in one month so it seems things have been rocky between them for a while. There were also reports that Dennis had allegedly cheated on Porsha, which is what could have caused things to go awry. Despite the breakup, however, they have still been publicly supporting each other on their social media pages. Porsha wished Dennis a Happy Father’s Day on June 16 and Dennis wished Porsha a Happy 38th Birthday on June 22.

We’ll definitely be on the lookout for more sweet pics of baby Pilar in the future. As an enthusiastic mother, Porsha has been posting as many as possible throughout these past few months, and we love it!