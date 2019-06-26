Pink Fan Gives Birth During Liverpool Concert & Superstar Is Thrilled — See Pics

Pink’s party got started with a surprise baby, born right in the stadium of her Liverpool concert! The birth was so unexpected, the 32-year-old concertgoer had to deliver her baby with no ‘pain relief’ or equipment.

When it comes to party ice breakers, this baby will be set for life. Denise Jones, 32, gave birth to a baby girl in the middle of a Pink concert, right in Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on June 25! Pink, 39, kicked off the concert with “Let’s Get The Party Started” — and that’s when the party really did start. Pink’s pregnant concertgoer went into labor, and medics John Matthews and Dani Berg had to wade through a crowd of around 4,600 people to reach the mother, according to the Liverpool Echo. No easy feat, considering that she was located in the Main Stand. The doctors had to act fast.

“When we reached her, it was quite clear the patient was heavily pregnant and showing signs of being in labor. We took the decision to move her as quickly as possible to the First Aid Room underneath the Kop stand,” Dr. Matthews told the Liverpool Echo. “We continued to assess her and established she was going to have to deliver the baby in the stadium as there was not enough time to get her to hospital.” So, the laboring mother was transported to the first aid room — which had “no equipment,” just two beds.

Time was ticking, meaning “pain relief” wasn’t an option either, Matthews said. The fan had to give birth “all naturally,” but the doctor gushed that the mom was “incredible” and “really calm.” She delivered a healthy baby girl, who was named Dolly Pink in honor of the pop star.

A fellow fan snapped photos of Dolly Pink, along with her proud mother and the quick-thinking medics, as you can see above! And what did Pink have to say about this little miracle? “Dolly Pink wanted to get the party started 🤘🏽❤️🤘🏽,” the singer wrote on Instagram — amen to that!