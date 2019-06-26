Relationship goals! Nikki Bella & her beau were spotted flaunting an adorable display of PDA on the streets of LA before embarking on a lunch date.

Name a cuter couple, we’ll wait. As Nikki Bella’s romance with Artem Chigvintsev, 37, continues to heat up, we’ve seen a ton of romantic PDA selfies from the pair. Their latest is just about the sweetest thing ever, and depicts Nikki, 35, quite literally rushing into his arms! The snapshot is seriously something out of a movie and apparently, these two can’t keep their hands off one another. After Nikki ran towards Artem and leapt into him arms, her beau wrapped her in a tight embrace. The pair might say they’re taking it “slow,” but it looks like their love for one another only continues to grow at a rapid fire rate.

One can hardly blame Artem for not being able to keep his hands of Nikki because she was looking smoking hot during the June 25 outing. The former WWE star wore a tight, black crop top as she stepped out in LA which she paired with athletic leggings. Nikki showed off her fit bod with the revealing outfit and looked as though she was ready to hit the gym at any moment. The star also sported some sweet kicks as she embarked on a lunch date with her man. Nikki was seen rocking an ultra trendy pair of white sneakers with red detailing. She kept her hair pulled back in a loose pony-tail.

Nikki and her man are clearly going strong, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they need to put a label on it. After the couple confirmed they were an item on the season finale of Total Bellas back in March, fans have been wondering if they’re going to ‘DTR’ their romance. Then, on the The Bellas Podcast on May 15, Nikki set the record straight when chatting with her sister, Brie Bella. “I’m not in a place to move fast or have something official, and he’s such an amazing man that he’s willing to take things slow with me,” she said. “We have amazing dates, but we don’t need to have labels or titles and that’s what attracts me to him so much,” she said.

These two just keep the romance coming. When Artem celebrated his 37th birthday on June 12, Nikki penned the absolute sweetest message for him. “Happy Birthday to a man who not only makes my face smile, but my heart. You’re a special one Mr. Chigvintsev! Your relaxing, calm, patient, kind, happy energy and aura is contagious! You truly are the kindest soul I have ever met. Thank you for bringing a lot of sunshine into my life. Happy Birthday my Artem!” she wrote on Instagram.