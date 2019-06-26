NeNe Leaks Tweets About A ‘Husband’ Talking To A ‘Female Employee’ & Fans Think It’s About Gregg

NeNe Leakes took to Twitter on June 26 to post a cryptic tweet in which she asked whether it’s appropriate for a ‘husband’ to talk to a ‘female employee’ and fans think she’s referring to her husband Gregg Leakes.

NeNe Leakes, 51, may have opened up about trouble in her marriage to Gregg Leakes, 63, in an undercover tweet. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s message asked her fans what they thought about a situation that could point to cheating in a relationship without mentioning any names but it didn’t take long for her to receive epic responses that brought up Gregg. “U find out ur husband/boyfriend been talkin on the phone regularly to 1 of ur female employees as ‘just a friend’ but u had no knowledge of it, did he cross any lines? Askin 4 a friend since y’all know EVERYTHING (but he said, we never talked sex! I just needed some1 to talk 2,” NeNe’s tweet read.

“@ greggleakes ?!?,” one follower responded. “Sounds like a story line to get you back to being relevant on RHOA and it sounds like another thing there putting it there to justify you leaving Greg… you’ve been doing that for quite awhile now,” another wrote. “You need to have that deep conversation with Greg. Before you jump to conclusions. Communication is very important! But, actually listen to what he is saying don’t read anything into your conversation. Pray before you talk to him. Ask GOD to intervene!,” a third follower’s response read.

One follower completely turned things around and thought NeNe’s tweet was referring to her RHOA co-star Porsha Williams, who she’s had drama with, and her situation with her ex fiance Dennis McKinley. “This is shade towards @ Porsha4real guarantee and I will not even answer this messy crap. Really,” the follower wrote. Porsha and Dennis reportedly broke up recently and it may have to do with him allegedly cheating on her.

Although NeNe hasn’t confirmed whether she’s talking about Gregg or Porsha or someone else since her tweet, fans know that in the past, she has revealed that she was considering getting a divorce from Gregg after they went through hard times due to his battle with stage 3 colon cancer. She also revealed that they were sleeping in separate rooms and seeing a counselor to help them work out their issues when she appeared on the RHOA reunion in Apr. We guess only time will tell from here.