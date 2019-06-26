Lisa Vanderpump ‘Struggling’ Over Whether To Attend Jax & Brittany’s Wedding After Mom’s Death

Lisa Vanderpump may be pulling out of attending Jax & Brittany’s wedding on June 29 after recently suffering the devastating loss of her beloved mother.

Lisa Vanderpump is currently scheduled to attend Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s upcoming nuptials on June 29. But a source close to the British restaurateur EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she’s still “undecided” on whether or not she will ultimately attend after the recent passing of her mom, Jean Vanderpump. “Lisa hasn’t informed anyone that her plans have changed so as of now, she will still be going to the wedding as planned, however, those close to the situation feel that Lisa is undecided on what to do,” an insider revealed.

“Of course she’s still devastated and upset, but she wants to try and rally to be there to support them as she watched their relationship grow from the beginning,” the friend continued. “Lisa still cannot believe everything that’s happened to her, but it’s made her a stronger person. She is struggling right now and finding life challenging and not wanting to leave the house much. It’s her way of grieving. Whatever she ends up doing, Jax and Brittany will totally understand.”

The Vanderpump Dogs founder has had a rough year after the sudden passing of her mother Jean on June 17 who died at the age of 84. The devastating news comes one year after Lisa’s brother Mark Vanderpump, died by suicide in April 2018. The SUR owner took to social media on June 25 and posted a photo with her mom and brother. “As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure. I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness. Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity,” she captioned the heartbreaking post.

As you go to RIP with Mark,mummy.

A tragic year for sure.

I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness.

Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.💕🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hxpsCgION0 — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) June 25, 2019

Meanwhile, the happy couple is all set to tie the knot at the famous Kentucky Castle, in Versailles, Kentucky which Brittany explained on VPR that she’s always wanted to get married at that venue. As VPR fans may remember, Jax proposed to Brittany at Malibu’s Neptune Net with a huge engagement ring worth $70,000! The Southern reality star took to Instagram on June 7, 2018 to confirm the engagement news. “Omg omg!!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED!” she wrote, alongside a photo of her hand showing off the bling. “What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now. Love can win.”