Kylie Jenner Is On ‘Cloud 9’ Showing Off Her Incredible Body In Emerald Green Bra & Thong

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to post an eye-catching photo in which she flaunted a flattering green bra and matching thong underneath a pair of jeans while lying on a sofa.

Kylie Jenner, 21, wowed her Instagram followers on June 26 when she posted a sexy photo of herself that showed off her incredible body. The self-made billionaire was lying on a couch with her eyes closed in the flattering photo, and she strutted her stuff in an emerald green bra and a matching thong that stuck out over the top of of a pair of jeans that she also wore. “☁️9,” Kylie captioned the stunning pic. See the pic of Kylie HERE!

With how gorgeous she looked in the snapshot, it’s easy to understand why the mother of one-year-old Stormi would be feeling like she was on cloud 9! Her fans showed their support and admiration for the enticing pic in the nice comments they left. “bae u look so good 😭😭😭” one follower responded. “I wish I could buy these curves 🔊,” another wrote. “Yass queen!!! ❤️,” a third response read. Sofia Richie, who is dating Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, also commented on the sizzling pic. “OMG😍😍😍😍😍💕👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽,” she wrote.

Kylie’s latest pic is quite the contrast from the way she looked while out and about for a dental visit. The makeup mogul decided to go makeup-free with her hair tied back when she was spotted going to her appointment in Beverly Hills, CA on June 25. She looked like she was trying to keep things low-key as she donned a black sweatshirt and a pair of glasses. Her appearance during the outing was also very reminiscent of how she looked as a teenager, before she started getting lip fillers, due to her pout looking a lot thinner.

Kylie has proved over time that whether she’s in glitz and glamour or casual and comfortable attire, she always manages to capture attention in the best ways and is a true natural beauty!