Khloe Kardashian Struggling While Reliving Cheating Scandal On ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian has been having to watch the memories of the cheating scandal with her ex Tristan Thompson play out on recent episodes of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ and she can’t help but wish the tough moment in her life was more private.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, has been focusing on moving on with her life after her breakup with Tristan Thompson, 28, in Feb., but the recent episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians have been showing how the cheating scandal that he was involved in with Jordyn Woods unraveled, and it’s having an effect on her. “Khloe is absolutely in a much better place now than she was when news first broke of Jordyn and Tristan hooking up,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She has moved forward since their breakup and has a whole new outlook on life. But despite how far she’s come it obviously isn’t the easiest thing to have to relive this whole ordeal on KUWTK and it definitely has its challenges.”

Since Khloe is used to having her family’s reality show spotlight various parts of her life, she gets that it was important to show the scandal situation, but the sensitive nature of it all, especially surrounding her one-year-old daughter True, who she shares with Tristan, got to be a little much at times. “Khloe completely understands that airing all aspects of her personal life is part of her job, but at times like this she wishes she had a bit more privacy,” the source explained. “But she is such a strong, confident, smart woman and couldn’t be more excited to celebrate her birthday with family and friends. She is putting all her energy and attention into her career and True, so all around she really is living her best life and is doing just fine.”

Khloe will celebrate her 35th birthday on June 27. A previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us that she’s planning on having a huge bash this year. “Khloe is looking forward to turning 35 and she will be turning up,” the source said. “She kept her celebration low key last year but that will not be the case this year. She’s ready to go big again and really celebrate. A big party is being planned and a trip as well. She’s ready for a getaway.”