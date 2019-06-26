Jill Duggar & Husband Derrick Play ‘Fun’ Bedroom Game & Read Kama Sutra For 5-Year Anniversary

Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard celebrated their 5th anniversary by spicing things up in the bedroom, and fans can’t get over seeing the Kama Sutra at their bedside!

It’s safe to say that Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard had a good anniversary. The Counting On stars celebrated five years of wedded bliss on June 25 by going out to dinner and a Southern Raised concert, watching Toy Story 4… and playing some scandalous bedroom games. Yes, even the Duggars know how to get down. The couple dropped their sons, Samuel and Israel Dillard, off for a visit with their grandparents and headed to Branson, Missouri for a romantic stay at a bed and breakfast, where they ate in bed, and, as Jill, 28, revealed on Instagram, read the Kama Sutra! For innocent readers, the Kama Sutra is an ancient Sanskrit text about sexuality and eroticism. It also features a lot of creative sex positions. And yes, even deeply religious people apparently employ it to spice up their sex lives!

“😃Derick surprised me with an amazing dinner (& lovely view!) @thekeetercenter at #collegeoftheozarks 🌼 (highly recommend! Such a neat place! 🙌🏻) #hardworku @sierrasaffle. 💕Thanks @datingdivas for the fun games and ideas! If you don’t know about them, check them out!! They’ve got lots of fun, clean, date/marriage tips and ideas! ❤️,” Jill captioned a black and white photo that gave a little hint to the fun she and Derrick, 30, were having in their hotel room. The Kama Sutra is propped up on a table with a plate of Skittles and a fun bedroom game called Sweet Seduction. You can only see about half of the sheet for a task called “Win it in a minute… bedroom edition.” The game involves candy and is done “fully clothed.” Jill’s fans are all about her scandalous anniversary activity!

“And we wonder why the little ones don’t have social media!😉 Don’t look! #birdsandthebees,” one fan joked. “Get it, Girl!” wrote one fan. “So who tasted who’s rainbow?” another fan joked. And one fan defended Jill and Derrick from people in the comments chastising them for making their sex life public. “Playing a sexy game with your spouse is completely acceptable and should be praised! Anyone on here who thinks differently needs to lighten up, they are husband and wife,” they wrote.

The critics really shouldn’t be surprised; Jill has talked openly about their sex life in the past. The devout Christian, who didn’t even kiss her husband until their wedding day in 2014, told fans in a blog post that the key to a successful marriage is having regular sex! Five years ago this month, I married the man of my dreams, Derick Michael Dillard. Anyways, like most couples when they get married, we were head over heels for each other…and now, nearly five years later, I can happily say that we are still very much in love,” she wrote. “Have sex often! You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start. lol). And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate. Let your spouse know that you’re aways available.”