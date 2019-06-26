Eric Trump Accuses Restaurant Employee Of ‘Spitting’ On Him: It’s A ‘Purely Disgusting Act’

An employee at The Aviary in Chicago was taken into custody of the Secret Service on June 25 after Eric Trump claimed that she spit on him as he was dining in the establishment.

“It was a purely disgusting act,” Eric Trump told Breitbart News on June 25, after a woman allegedly spit on him while he was at The Aviary, an upscale cocktail lounge, earlier that evening. “For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates that they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.” The incident between Trump and the unnamed woman, who was an employee at The Aviary, was first reported by local NBC political reporter, Marry Ann Ahern.

“Hearing of incident at Aviary tonight,” she tweeted. “An employee allegedly spit on son of Donald Trump who is visiting Chicago, offender now in US Secret Service custody.” She later shared a photo of the police activity taking place outside of the restaurant. “Police presence outside Aviary after alleged incident between an employee and Eric Trump around 8:30 p.m.,” she explained. The Chief Communications Officer for the Chicago Police Department, Anthony Gulielmi, eventually weighed in and explained what was going on.

“CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter,” he wrote. “Any and all inquiries regarding a federal protectee must be directed to the Secret Service.” The woman was reportedly eventually released from police custody after Eric decided not to press charges, according to Breitbart.

Eric did not tweet about the situation himself, although he did share some photos from his trip to Chicago on his social media page. Eric is Donald Trump’s third child, and he currently serves as the executive vice president the Trump Organization.