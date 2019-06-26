Dog The Bounty Hunter’s First Statement After Wife, Beth’s Death: ‘See You On The Other Side’

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman is speaking out after his wife, Beth Chapman’s tragic death on June 26. Dog said that his late wife ‘hiked the stairway to heaven,’ in an emotional message on Twitter. Beth died after a tough battle with throat cancer.

Dog The Bounty Hunter, 66, has released a heartbreaking statement following his beloved wife, Beth Chapman‘s death from throat cancer on June 26. “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” Dog wrote on Twitter following news of his wife’s death. Beth was 51. The reality star succumbed to throat cancer at 5:32 a.m. on June 26, her rep confirmed to HollywoodLife.

Beth, 51, was put into a medically-induced coma after being admitted to the ICU at at Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii on June 22. Her family asked for prayers in a statement that was released at the time of her hospitalization and her stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman, who was feuding with Beth, took to social media to share photos and a tweet that encouraged her to “keep fighting”. Beth and Dog’s daughter Bonnie Chapman also took to social media to share updates as she flew from her home in Colorado to Hawaii to be by her mom’s side.

Before her passing, Beth had gone through hell and back while battling throat cancer since September 2017. Despite her brutal health struggles, the couple remained positive and hopeful about her condition. She repeatedly said she didn’t want anyone’s pity. Beth’s cancer was initially removed in November 2017, but returned the following year. The Dog’s Most Wanted star had emergency surgery in November 2018 to clear a blockage in her throat that was obstructing her airways. Beth’s death comes after she was rushed to the hospital in Hawaii on April 6 after having difficulty breathing. She underwent an emergency procedure to alleviate the pressure of fluid that had built up in her lungs, and was released to rest at home.

At the beginning of April, just days before her emergency surgery, Dog spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about their experience. He teared up and said that he was going to do everything in his power to not let Beth die. He was a pillar of strength for his wife, and said that dealing with this together made him fall ing love with Beth all over again. “I’ve always loved her but I told her the other day, ‘Honey, I fell in love with you again. I love you more right now than I ever have,’” he told us. “If you don’t really love the person, if you’re not really in love with them and you’re afraid to say that, you go, ‘Love you too.’ And as a human, you love them. But when you say, ‘I’m in love with you.’ See the difference? We’ve been together almost 30 years. I don’t know anybody but her, really.”

Dog (real name Duane Chapman) and Beth had been married for 13 years, but had been together as a couple since 1986. The couple shared three children. Our hearts go out to Dog, their children, and the rest of Beth Chapman’s loved ones during this difficult time.