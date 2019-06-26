Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Spotted For The 1st Time Since His Beloved Wife Beth Died – See Photos

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s face was somber as he was photographed mid-phone call, just hours after breaking the tragic news of his wife Beth Chapman’s passing.

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 66, was pictured for the first time since losing the love of his life, Beth Chapman, to a battle against throat cancer on June 26. She was only 51 years old. Just hours after breaking the tragic news on Twitter, the A&E Network star was seen on the balcony of what appeared to be his and Beth’s home in Honolulu. Dog’s face remained stoic as he chatted on the phone, with his hand rested against his chest.

Just hours earlier, Dog took to Instagram to break the heartbreaking news: “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.” Beth’s rep also confirmed the sad news with HollywoodLife, and a family spokeswoman revealed that Beth died at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, according to a statement that Hawaii News Now obtained. Dog and Beth were famous figures in Hawaii, where they shot many episodes of their reality television series Dog the Bounty Hunter and ran their former business, Da Kine Bail Bonds. A memorial was set up in front of Dog and Beth’s home, in honor of Beth’s life. A sign at the memorial alerted visitors that they are being photographed, as it said Dog’s production company is “filming scenes and background material” for a television show tentatively titled Dog’s Ten Most Wanted. Beth and Dog had also filmed a yet-to-be released show, Dog’s Most Wanted.

Prior to her death, Beth was admitted to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu after being in “a lot of pain” and needing oxygen on June 22, TMZ first reported, which a source close to the situation confirmed with HollywoodLife. She became agitated and began to yank out her IV lines, and so doctors mildly sedated her — when Beth was still left agitated, doctors decided to move forth with a medically-induced coma, our source also confirmed.

During her medically-induced coma, Dog shared a photo of his wife's decorated nails as she lay in her hospital bed. "You all know how she is about HER NAILS !!," he tweeted on June 24, distracting from the sad situation. After Beth passed away two days later, WGN America (which airs Beth and Dog's reality TV show) gave HollywoodLife the following statement:

Dog and Beth married in 2006 and welcomed two children, Bonnie, 20, and Garry Chapman, 18. Dog loyally remained by Beth’s side after his wife was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, and after the disease returned in Nov. 2018.