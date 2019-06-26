Demi Lovato Teases New Music 1 Year After Overdose: I’m ‘Finally Telling My Side Of The Story’

It looks like new music from Demi Lovato could be here before we know it. The singer shared a cryptic Instagram message on June 25 revealing that she’s going to channel her ‘honest’ story into an album.

It’s the question on every Demi Lovato fan’s brain: when will we get new music?! Well, on June 25, the singer shared some insight into that very question. The 26-year-old songstress took to her Instagram to share a revelation on what fans can expect when she finally does drop a new album. “You know what’s great about making an album?” she wrote in her IG stories. “You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it,” she added, alongside a shrugging emoji. Hmm, sounds like Demi could have something in the works!

It’s been a tumultuous past twelve months for the singer, after her terrifying overdose in July of 2018, when friends found her unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home. The pop star was rushed to the hospital where she spent eleven days, before then checking into a rehab facility. While it’s unclear whether her new music will touch upon the specifics of the experience, Demi broke her silence about the hospitalization and relapse in an Instagram post last August. “This illness is not something that disappears or fades with time,” she explained. “It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond.”

Demi hasn’t released an album since 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me. The twelve song album featured her well-known radio singles such as “Sorry Not Sorry” and the title track. While at the time it was dubbed her most personal album yet, something tells us her forthcoming record will be even more so.

It was earlier this year that a source close to Demi told HollywoodLife that the singer had new music in store in 2019. “Demi has a whole new outlook on life, on love, and on her career and she wants to express that through her music. She wants to bring a lot of positive changes moving forward in 2019 and is really excited to show fans what she’s been working on,” they told HL.