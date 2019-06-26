Cynthia Bailey, 52, Looks Fierce In Strapless Black & White Mini Dress

Cynthia Bailey has never looked better! The ‘RHOA’ star showed off her amazing figure in a tight mini dress with sheer cutouts in a new photo on June 25. And, we’re loving her long, straight hair and fiery red lip!

Cynthia Bailey is ready to take on the bullsh-t, she admitted on Instagram on Wednesday. “Mood when u sense some bs might wanna come your way, but you waiting on it like WHAT?”, she captioned a sultry NEW PHOTO of herself captured by photographer Erick Robinson. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, bared her cleavage in a black and white strapless mini dress. Her plunging ensemble featured black lace cutouts on her upper torso and thigh areas.

The reality star stood near what appeared to be an outside garage in the snap. She posed with her hands rested on metal panels, as she stood with utter confidence. Cynthia stared into the camera with a serious look while her auburn-colored straight hair sat in front of her. She rocked a fierce red lip and dark eyes. Cynthia’s hair and makeup was courtesy of Nataki Minix and Jeremy Dell, who she tagged in the photo.

Cynthia’s stunning snap came just a few days after she shared a closeup selfie with her beautiful, look-a-like mother, Barbara Morris. The photo, which was shared to Instagram, was in celebration of Barbara’s birthday. The mother-daughter duo has the same bright smile and deep brown eyes, as seen in the pic. Cynthia gushed over her mother’s inner beauty in her caption, which read in part, “You are sweet, kind, hard-working, humble, and always there for your family & children. I have learned so much from you.”

It’s unclear what the occasion was for Cynthia’s new photo, but keep em’ coming! The reality star is currently gearing up to film season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.