Chris Brown Drops Epic Collab With Justin Bieber & Fans Are Losing Their Minds — Listen

Chris Brown Justin Bieber Collab
On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together.
Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris.
Breezy x Bieber has arrived. After Chris Brown dropped a hot new track with Justin Bieber, fans of both artists lost it over the collab.

Chris Brown, 30, is releasing his new album, Indigo, on June 28, and one track in particular has the internet flat out freaking out. “Don’t Check On Me,” dropped three days ahead of the 30-track album, and with Justin Bieber on the track, it’s got everyone talking. The song also features INK, and fans are bumping the song on repeat! They took to Twitter after listening to the track and the consensus was unanimous: this is a BOP. “CHRIS BROWN AND BIEBER’S NEW SONG IS VIBES,” one fan tweeted after taking a listen.

Indigo will hold no shortage of all-star collabs. In addition to Bieber, the record includes collaborations with Joyner Lucas, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Tyga, Tory Lanez, Tank, and more! The lengthy album consists of 30 songs as well as three bonus tracks. The crooner is known for his incredibly long track lists. His last, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, included two discs and forty tracks.

While the record holds an impressive list of collaborators, “Wobble Up” also had fans chattering. The singer dropped the fiery track on on April 18, and it featured both Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy! The NSFW bop showed the three rappers alternating verses, and fans lost it for the hard-hitting song.

Indigo marks Chris’ ninth studio album and probably his most star-studded yet. Listen to his new track with the Biebs, above!