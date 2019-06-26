Offset’s Being ‘So Supportive’ Amid Cardi B’s Court Case: How He’s Helping To ‘Calm Her Down’

Offset is standing strong for his wife Cardi B as she faces time behind bars for her alleged involvement in a New York club fight.

On June 25 Cardi B pled “not guilty” in a New York court to charges that she was involved in a coordinated August 2018 attack on two sisters in a Queens strip club. But, while the 26-year-old faces a maximum of eight years in prison for two felony assault charges, she’s confident that she won’t do time. That, in part, is because of the support of her husband, Offset, a source close to Cardi tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSLIVELY.

“Cardi is not even letting the possibility that she will go to jail enter her mind. She knows that she’s innocent and she’s confident in her lawyers, so she’s letting them handle it and trusting that it will go her way,” the insider tells. “She’s human so of course it’s a scary situation, but she’s not letting the fear get into her head. Offset is a huge help. He has her back all the way on this. He’s so supportive and so positive. Anytime she does start to worry he helps to calm her down. He knows all the right things to say. Plus, she’s got such a full plate right now and so much going on with work that she doesn’t even have the time to sit and stress even if she wanted to.”

Cardi’s legal troubles stem from an incident that took place at Angels Gentlemen’s Club in Flushing, Queens. Two bartenders allege that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper coordinated an attack on them, after one of them was accused of having sex with Offset. But Cardi – who has 11-month-old daughter, Kulture, with the Migos star – maintains her innocence.

“Cardi is 100 percent convinced she will not go to jail,” another source close to the New Yorker tells us. “She is convinced that this whole thing will go away and that her lawyers will take care of it all. She is not scared and not changing her attitude. She isn’t being cocky about it or gloating that she feels this way, but she has been reassured that she will not get into any trouble and putting that in her mind moving forward. She is trusting the process.”